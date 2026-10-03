Lucknow: Gomti riverfront closed until further notice due to waterlogging

The district administration on Saturday closed the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow until further notice following heavy rainfall in the area, resulting in waterlogging of pathways and other areas along the left and right banks of the riverfront. 

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 10:19 IST
Lucknow: Gomti riverfront closed until further notice due to waterlogging
Visual of the Gomti Riverfront (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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The district administration on Saturday closed the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow until further notice following heavy rainfall in the area, resulting in waterlogging of pathways and other areas along the left and right banks of the riverfront. According to a notice issued by the Lucknow Development Authority, ticketing services will remain completely suspended during this period, and visitors will not be permitted to enter the premises. The notice further clarified that no damage to property has been reported so far.

"Riverfront Closed Until Further Notice Due to Rising Water Levels in the Gomti- The water level of the Gomti River has risen due to heavy rainfall in the Lucknow district over the past few days. Today, on October 2, 2026, rising river water has caused waterlogging on the pathways and other areas along both the Left-Hand Side (LHS) and Right-Hand Side (RHS) of the riverfront. No damage has occurred so far.

In the interest of public safety, the riverfront has been closed until further notice. During this period, ticketing services will remain completely suspended, and visitors will not be permitted to enter," said the Lucknow Development Authority. Meanwhile, in Barabanki, authorities protected the Baba Narayan Das Temple from erosion caused by the Saryu River following a drop in the water level of the river.

Speaking to reporters, Shashi Kant Singh, Executive Engineer of the Flood Division in Barabanki, stated that the river's depth had cut about 12 to 15 meters ahead, adding that when water levels drop, boulders and debris are typically pulled inward, resulting in bank erosion. However, he assured that the temple is completely safe and noted that the water level is dropping rapidly in the area. "Right now, the temple is completely safe, and the water level is dropping rapidly. Usually, when the water drops, the boulders and debris get pulled towards us. The river's depth has cut about 12 to 15 meters ahead. We are constantly monitoring the situation, providing boulders and debris wherever needed," said Singh.

He further asserted that through everyone's collective efforts, they have successfully saved the temple for now. "Our team, the workers, and the local public are all cooperating a lot, day and night. Whatever is needed, they are helping out right away. Through everyone's collective efforts, we have successfully saved the temple for now," added Singh. (ANI)

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