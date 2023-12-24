INTERVIEW: Actor Natalie Portman celebrates women and girls’ voices
UN News | Updated: 24-12-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 10:54 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nasdaq to pay $4 mln settlement over apparent Iran sanctions violations
"Congress leadership dedicated to corruption": Union Minister Smriti Irani
Children of Iran Nobel Peace Prize winner fear they won't see her again
Iran begins trial of Swedish EU employee detained in 2022
Where there is a scam, there is a Congress leader: Smriti Irani on cash recovery