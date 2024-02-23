Left Menu

Sibusiso Ngalwa appointed as Executive Committee of Africa Editors Forum

In a statement on Thursday, the GCIS said this appointment is particularly important as the media sector is facing a variety of challenges such as fake news and declining revenues. 

Sibusiso Ngalwa appointed as Executive Committee of Africa Editors Forum
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has congratulated Sibusiso Ngalwa who is the current Chairperson of the South African National Editors Forum on his appointment to the Executive Committee of the Africa Editors Forum. 

The editor’s forum is an expression of the need for editors and all media practitioners on the continent to work together towards preserving journalism and promoting media freedom.

The Africa Editors Forum plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue among media professionals and addressing challenges faced by the media industry across the African continent. The department added that it recognises the significant contributions made by SANEF in upholding press freedom, ethical journalism, and media diversity in South Africa.

GCIS Acting Director-General, Nomonde Mnukwa said: “We believe that the involvement of Mr Ngalwa in the Africa Editors Forum Executive Committee will undoubtedly enhance the forum's efforts in promoting values of media freedom on a broader scale and fostering collaboration among African media organisations.

“We also acknowledge the importance of a free and responsible press in any thriving democracy. Therefore, Mr Ngalwa’s appointment is a recognition of the SANEF professionalism and commitment to journalistic principles.” 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

