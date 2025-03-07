UNESCO Convenes Global Experts to Advance Gender Equality in Media Ahead of Beijing +30 Review

In preparation for the 30th anniversary of the Beijing World Conference on Women, UNESCO hosted a high-level expert consultation at its Paris Headquarters to assess progress and challenges in achieving gender equality in the media sector. The event brought together 25 experts from diverse regions to review developments under Strategic Objective J – "Women and the Media" – of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark policy document adopted by 189 countries.

As the UN agency dedicated to freedom of expression, access to information, and journalist safety, UNESCO has been at the forefront of addressing gender disparities in media, particularly under its Global Priority Gender Equality initiative. The consultation focused on emerging challenges, including the digital transformation of journalism, AI-driven biases, and technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV). The discussions were reinforced by a recent decision of the Intergovernmental Council of the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC), which underscores UNESCO’s commitment to fostering gender-responsive media policies.

Key Themes and Discussions

The two-day event featured plenary sessions and workshops structured around five critical themes:

Breaking Barriers: Advancing Gender Equality in Newsrooms – Experts assessed progress in fostering inclusive media environments, highlighting persistent gender gaps in leadership and systemic discrimination against marginalized groups. Dismantling Gender Stereotypes in Media – Discussions explored the perpetuation of gender biases across traditional and digital media, emphasizing concerns about AI-driven discrimination and social media’s role in shaping public perceptions. Tackling Offline and Tech-Facilitated Violence Against Women Journalists – Participants examined the growing threats against women journalists, including online harassment, doxxing, and legal intimidation, and proposed strategies for enhanced safety and legal protection. AI and Women in Media: Risks and Opportunities – Experts debated the transformative impact of AI on gender representation in media, recognizing its potential for empowerment while warning against the reinforcement of biases in automated systems. Shaping the Future: Policy Recommendations for Media, Tech, and Governments – The consultation concluded with strategic policy recommendations for international organizations, media regulators, and digital platforms to promote gender equality, safeguard online safety, and establish responsible AI governance in journalism.

Key Outcomes and Next Steps

The findings from this expert consultation will be presented at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York in March 2025. This global forum will bring together representatives of UN Member States, UN entities, and non-governmental organizations to evaluate three decades of progress and address contemporary challenges in gender equality.

The insights gathered from the UNESCO consultation will shape future discussions on gender equality in media, particularly within the context of digital transformation and emerging technologies. These recommendations will serve as a foundation for strengthening policies that foster inclusive journalism, combat online and offline gender-based violence, and ensure diverse media ecosystems worldwide.