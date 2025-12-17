NCSM Wins Two PRSI National Awards 2025 for Har Ghar Museum, Waste-to-Art

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), under the Ministry of Culture, has been honoured with two prestigious PRSI National Awards 2025 by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). The awards recognise NCSM’s outstanding contributions to public engagement, sustainability, digital outreach, and heritage documentation.

The organisation received awards in the following categories:

Best Use of Social Media in a Corporate Campaign – Har Ghar Museum initiative

Special/Prestige Publication Category – “Waste to Art” publication

These awards underscore NCSM’s growing leadership in culturally driven communication, community engagement, and innovative use of digital platforms.

“Waste to Art”: A National Movement of Creativity, Sustainability and Public Participation

NCSM’s award-winning publication “Waste to Art” documents an impactful nationwide eco-creative initiative launched under Special Campaign 4.0 and Swachhata Hi Sewa. The initiative highlights how waste materials can be transformed into powerful learning tools and creative installations.

Key Highlights of the Publication and Initiative

Over 1,250 kg of waste—including metal scrap, discarded electronics, plastic, and containers—was repurposed across NCSM units.

The waste was transformed into art installations and science exhibits, demonstrating concepts of circular economy and sustainable living.

The publication captures the artistic process, from ideation to community workshops, and showcases the role of students, artists, and educators.

National-level competitions encouraged young learners to create artworks from waste, fostering environmental consciousness.

Selected artworks were amplified through NCSM’s digital platforms, achieving significant online engagement and inspiring widespread participation.

Through vivid documentation of transformation and creativity, the “Waste to Art” publication highlights how science centres can serve as catalysts for environmental awareness and community-driven sustainability movements.

Har Ghar Museum: Bringing India’s Cultural Heritage Into Every Home

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Har Ghar Museum initiative reflects the belief that every Indian household is a micro-museum, preserving an object of cultural, emotional, or historical significance.

Launched by NCSM, the campaign invites people across the country to share images, videos, and stories of personal heirlooms, antiques, rare artefacts, and everyday collectables.

Impact & Digital Outreach

More than 1 million individuals engaged with the initiative on social media.

The campaign recorded over 10 million views across platforms, reflecting its powerful digital resonance.

Over 150 curated entries have been documented, featuring items ranging from vintage photographs to traditional tools and personal memorabilia.

The documented collections contribute to a growing digital archive showcasing India’s living heritage at the grassroots.

The initiative promotes curiosity, cultural preservation, and a deeper understanding of the nation’s everyday history—transforming personal memory into shared heritage. PRSI recognised the campaign’s exceptional success in public participation and its ability to connect communities and heritage enthusiasts across India.

National Recognition at PRSI’s 47th All India Conference

The awards were presented during the 47th All India Public Relations Conference, held from 13–15 December 2025 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The conference, themed “Empowering Growth, Preserving Roots – The PR Vision for 2047,” brought together senior policymakers, communication experts, academicians, and industry leaders.

Representing NCSM, the awards were received by:

Shri Rajib Nath, Director (Hqrs.), NCSM

Shri Satyajit N. Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCSM

The recognition reflects the organisation’s commitment to fostering science communication, cultural preservation, sustainability awareness, and impactful storytelling across India.