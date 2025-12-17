Pune Police Dismantles Major Drug Syndicate with Rs 3.45 Crore Seizure

Pune Police have made a significant breakthrough by dismantling a major drug syndicate operating in Pimpri Chinchwad, seizing hydroponic cannabis and narcotic substances valued at around Rs 3.45 crore. Senior police officials believe the operation points to an international drug trafficking network.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Somay Munde, who spearheaded the investigation, revealed that the drug ring was exposed following the capture of an individual involved in drug sales. Coordinated raids were subsequently conducted across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai, and Goa, resulting in the confiscation of various narcotics, including mephedrone, hydroponic cannabis (Ozikush), charas, and LSD.

Five individuals, identified as Tushar Chetan Verma, Sumit Santosh Dedwal, Akshay Sukhlal Maher, Malay Rajesh Deliwala, and Swaraj Anant Bhosale, have been apprehended in connection with the case. Rs 7.80 lakh has been frozen from their bank accounts. Under the supervision of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, police operations continue as they unravel this international drug nexus.

(With inputs from agencies.)