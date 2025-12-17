Left Menu

Life Sentence for Brutal Murder of Young Kabaddi Player

A local court sentenced Shubham Bhagwat to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a 13-year-old kabaddi player in Bibwewadi, sparked by a one-sided love affair. The crime involved multiple attackers, and the case saw 13 witnesses examined before a verdict was reached.

Updated: 17-12-2025 23:52 IST
Life Sentence for Brutal Murder of Young Kabaddi Player
  • India

In a significant verdict, a local court has sentenced Shubham Bhagwat to rigorous life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a 13-year-old female kabaddi player. The crime took place in the Bibwewadi area of the city in 2021.

The case, described as a 'one-sided love affair', involved Bhagwat, who was a distant relative of the victim. The 13-year-old was tragically attacked on her way to her kabaddi practice, a crime that has shocked the local community.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Court Judge S R Salunkhe highlighted the violent nature of the crime before reaching his judgment. Authorities conducted a detailed investigation involving testimonies from 13 witnesses before the final verdict was announced.

