Southern Africa Steps Up Protection for Cultural Heritage in Times of Crisis

Countries across Southern Africa are strengthening the way they protect museums, monuments, archives, archaeological sites, sacred places and cultural landscapes, with growing attention on legal safeguards, emergency preparedness and closer cooperation under the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. UNESCO is supporting Member States as they build stronger systems around the Convention, its 1954 First Protocol and the 1999 Second Protocol, giving governments a clearer framework for protecting cultural property before, during and after crises.

Cultural heritage across the region carries much more than historical value because it reflects community identity, traditional knowledge, memory and the stories that connect generations. Damage to a museum, archive or sacred site can therefore affect more than a building or collection, especially when communities rely on these places as visible links to their history and shared sense of belonging. Conflict, disasters and illicit trafficking can all place this heritage at risk, preparing during peaceful periods an important part of national resilience.

Protection Starts Before an Emergency Happens

The 1954 Hague Convention gives countries an international framework for safeguarding cultural property during armed conflict while encouraging practical steps to be taken before a crisis begins. These measures can include stronger laws, emergency planning, clear responsibilities between public institutions, better documentation of important sites and professional training for people who may need to respond quickly when heritage is threatened.

This wider approach is particularly relevant in Southern Africa, where cultural institutions can face several types of pressure at the same time, from conflict-related threats to cyclones, floods and other disasters. Experiences such as Malawi's post-disaster assessments following Tropical Cyclone Freddy have reinforced the need to include cultural heritage within broader emergency and recovery planning rather than treating it as a separate concern.

Elena Constantinou, Programme Specialist for Culture at UNESCO's Regional Office for Southern Africa, has stressed that protecting cultural property also means protecting the identities, memories and knowledge systems that help communities understand their past and shape their future.

Governments and Communities Need to Work Together

One of the strongest lessons emerging from UNESCO's work in the region is that heritage protection cannot sit only with museums, archives or cultural ministries. Effective implementation of the Hague Convention requires coordination between departments responsible for culture, defence, foreign affairs, justice and disaster management, while universities, emergency services, security institutions and local communities also have important roles to play.

That need for cooperation was a central focus of UNESCO's Online Regional Workshop on the Promotion of the Ratification and Implementation of the 1954 Hague Convention and its Protocols, held on 15 July 2026. Participants from across Southern Africa used the workshop to examine how the Convention works, share national experiences and identify practical steps that can strengthen cultural property protection in their own countries.

The discussions placed strong emphasis on building national legal and institutional frameworks that connect cultural heritage protection with security and disaster preparedness. Member States also expressed commitment to moving forward with ratification and fuller implementation of the Convention and its Protocols, while UNESCO confirmed continued support through policy guidance, capacity-building and regional cooperation.

Regional Momentum Now Needs National Action

The next challenge is turning regional discussions into practical improvements on the ground, including stronger legislation, clearer institutional responsibilities, professional training and better communication between the agencies that would respond during emergencies. Countries still working toward ratification or full implementation will also need sustained technical support as they align national systems with the international framework.

For communities across Southern Africa, these efforts could make the difference between losing irreplaceable cultural heritage during a crisis and having systems ready to protect it. Building preparedness now gives governments and institutions more time to identify vulnerable sites, train responders and create working relationships before an emergency places those arrangements under pressure.

Protecting cultural property is ultimately about keeping community memory alive. When monuments, archives, museums, sacred places and cultural landscapes survive conflict and disaster, they continue to provide people with a sense of identity, continuity and connection that can support recovery, peace and resilience for generations.