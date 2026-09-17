Climate Change and the Himalayan Glacier Collapse: A Catastrophe in the Making

Scientists have linked climate change to a catastrophic glacier collapse in Nepal and Tibet in August, resulting in approximately 1,400 deaths and thousands missing. Rapid warming in the region thins glaciers and melts deep ice in the Himalayas, according to the World Weather Attribution group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 06:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 06:19 IST
Climate Change and the Himalayan Glacier Collapse: A Catastrophe in the Making
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In late August, a catastrophic glacier collapse resulted in devastating floods across parts of Nepal and Tibet, leaving approximately 1,400 dead and many more missing, scientists reported on Thursday.

Experts from the World Weather Attribution group have pointed to climate change as a significant factor. The region's rapidly rising temperatures have caused Himalayan glaciers to thin, melting both ice and permafrost embedded deep within the mountainous bedrock.

As the world continues to warm, these findings underscore the urgent need for global climate action to prevent further such disasters.

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