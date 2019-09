A 65-year-old man was on Sunday injured in an attack by a leopard in Nesda village in Gir East division of Gujarat, officials said

The big cat attacked Hamirbhai Chauhan in his sleep at his farm, said D T Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife circle), Saurshtra

Chauhan suffered minor injuries to his head and was being discharged from hospital in Una after preliminary treatment.

