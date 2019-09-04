Karnataka girl selected to watch Chandrayaan-2 soft landing is

Vaishnavi G, a class nine student from Karnataka's Raichur district, is over the moon, excited on her selection among 60-odd children by ISRO to witness the Chandrayaan-2 landing on the lunar surface on September 7. "Oh! What more can we ask for. We are very happy... My daughter is excited," Vaishnavi's father G Nagaraj told PTI.

It was Vaishnavi who asked him to enroll her in the quiz competition, he added. She is among the children selected to watch along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the live coverage of the soft landing of 'Vikram', lander module of Chandrayaan-2, on the unexplored south pole of the Moon early Saturday.

Coming from the remote Sindanur in Raichur district, Vaishnavi, a ninth standard student of Daffodil's Concept School, took part in an online quiz competition and was selected to watch the event. The contest was conducted by Indian Space Research Organisation in coordination with MyGov.in between August 10 and August 25 and she scored 100 marks in the 10-minute quiz comprising 20 questions.

Chandrayaan-2 is an ambitious mission of the ISRO, launched on July 22, and on success will make India the fourth country to soft land on the moon after Russia, the US and China. Once 'Vikram' lander soft lands on the moon, rover 'Pragyaan' will roll out from inside to carry out various tests..

