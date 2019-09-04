Minor boy beaten up, stripped inside moving DTC bus

A minor boy was beaten up and forced to strip inside a moving DTC bus by some passengers who suspected him of being a thief and a video of the incident has surfaced on social media, forcing police to look into the incident. "We are checking the video and trying to identify the location where the incident happened. We will talk to the bus drivers and conductors who ply on the route, following which the appropriate actions will be taken against the culprits," a senior police officer said about the incident that supposedly happened last Thursday.

In the video clip recorded by a passenger, the boy can be seen standing shirtless inside the bus and people arguing with him. The minor is seen pleading with the mob on being asked to remove his pants and is subsequently thrown out of the bus naked. The person, who posted the video on Twitter, said: "This video is of 29.08.19, inside bus no. DL1PC1139, route 165A Anand Vihar. The boy was beaten by a mob and had his clothes forcibly removed on suspicion of theft. He was then thrown out of the bus while he was naked. @DelhiPolice must take action against these barbarians."

