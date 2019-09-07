Differently-abled people to spread message of inclusivity with fashion show

The message of inclusion and respect for "differences" will be sent through a fashion show by differently-abled individuals here Sunday. The fashion show, "My India, My Pride", will be organised by Delhi-based NGO Tamana and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) at the Hyatt Regency here.

Drawing inspiration from India's status as a modern, leading economy, which is also one of the world's oldest civilizations with traditions that go back 5,000 years, the show will seek to tap into this sentiment and reflect it through magical ensembles, ambience and music. "At the show, 75 differently-abled individuals will walk with renowned designers, models, students, principals of mainstream schools of India showcasing the best of ensembles, exhibiting their untapped potential and proving that they are no different," the organisers said.

The show will see the fashion show by designers like Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Jain, Reynu Taandon and Samant Chauhan. "I strongly feel that the differently-abled are here with a purpose and I second their proclamation which says, 'we are proud to be different because being different is what will help to change the world to become a better place to live in. Our pride is in Unity in Diversity, each one of us is an inclusive member of the society where no one is left behind," Shayama Chona, Founder and President, Tamana, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)