Mumbai: Thief snatches suburban train guard's mobile phone

The mobile phone of a suburban train guard was snatched by an unidentified person at Mahim railway station in the metropolis, police said on Sunday. A CSMT-Andheri Harbour line train was departing from platform number 5 of Mahim station at around 8:11 pm on Saturday when the incident happened, an official said.

"As per guard Satyendra Kumar Mahato, an unidentified man came close to the rear cabin of the train and snatched his mobile phone as the train was picking up speed," he said. Mahato halted the train and ran after the thief but could not nab him, his act delaying the train by 17 minutes, the official added.

Incidentally, there were no railway police or Railway Protection Force personnel on the platform at the time of the incident, sources said. Wadala railway police station is probing the case.

