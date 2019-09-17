Kangana Ranaut, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ritviz to participate in upcoming youth summit

Stalwarts from the field of cinema, politics, business, technology, and sports will come together to share their success stories with students at an upcoming youth summit. Organised by India Today, the 10th edition of 'Mind Rocks 2019' will see participation by actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut, and Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and YouTube sensation and dancer Melvin Louis among others.

"The summit returns with élan, providing a unique opportunity for students and young professionals to interact with their idols -- real achievers who have struggled and overcome odds, and today are acknowledged leaders in their fields," organisers said in a statement. The day-long event will be held on September 28 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

While the Bollywood stars will set the stage on fire with their performances, Chahal will talk about not just cricket but also chess. Also part of the line-up will be famous music artist Ritviz, who created a buzz in the electronic music industry with his funky electronic dance music (EDM).

He will talk about his musical journey and his upcoming album. While singer, composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya will croon some of his famous tunes, musician and entrepreneur Ananya Birla will talk about her inspiration and her journey to stardom.

Talking about the integral role of the youth in politics and shaping the future of the country, will be young politicians like Nusrat Jahan, Tejaswi Surya and Tsering Namgyal. The past editions of the summit have featured speakers like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Kiran Bedi, Abhinav Bindra, Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Sakshi Malik, Babita Kumari Phogat, Mary Kom, Honey Singh, Badshah, Anil Kumble among others.

