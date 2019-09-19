RJ Malishka releases her new pothole melody

Radio Jockey Malishka Mendonsa on Thursday posted on social media a video of her latest song dedicated to pothole-riddled roads of Mumbai. For the last two years, Malishka has taken potshots at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with her satirical songs like "Mumbai Tula BMC Var Bharosa Nahi Kay" (Mumbai don't you trust BMC), "Geli Mumbai Khadyat" (Mumbai falls into potholes), and invited the civic body's ire.

She has now come up with a new song "Dekho Chaand Aya, Chaand Nazar Aaya" (See the moon has risen), a dig at moon- like surface of many city roads. "Why should twitter miss out??! Uploaded the new video serenading the #potholes errr #moon. It's high tide...err high time to tie the knot with them potholes?? Check it out here," she wrote on Twitter, posting the link to the song..

