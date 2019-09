BENGALURU, SEP 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE BENGALURU

FOLLOWING ARE THE BENGALURUDOORDARSHAN KENDRA PROGRAMMES FOR SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 21

ON CHANDANA0530: MARGADARSHANA-PRAVACHANA BY JNANAPRAKASH SWAMIJI0545: DEVARANAMA BY ANITHA A PAGAD KARNATAKA REGIONAL SERVICE0600: KRISHIDARSHANA - IMPROVED CULTIVATION TECHNIQUES IN COCONUT CULTIVATION0630: DIVYADARSHANA - SRI PRACHEENA ANJANEYA SWAMY TEMPLE, ARASIKERE0700: SHUBHODAYA KARNATAKA - GUEST: PROF GOPAL NAIK, DEAN, IIMB0745: LIVE NEWS0800: SHUBHODAYA KARNATAKA CONTIUES ON CHANDANA0900: SRS NETWORK (NADHA SANGAMA) FROM THIRVANANTHAPURAM1000: WE THE SOLDIERS - WALK THE TALK WITH MAJOR GENERAL VINOD BHOKUMI1030: WOMEN'S PROG - SHAKTHI- MAHILEYARIGAGI LAGHU UDYOGAVAKASHAGALU1100: VARTEGALU1115: HEJJE GURUTHU - BIRD'S HOSPITAL1130: SODARA SIRI - KODAVA - CAUVERY NRITHYANJALI1200: USIRE USIRE - INTERVIEW WITH SINGER, MUSIC DIRECTOR - VASU DIXIT1230: SPORTS QUIZ - THAT ANTA HELI - RPT1300: LIVE NEWS1330: SPOND PROG - SWARADHARE - SANGEETHA GANGEYA PAYANA -1400: SOS ANNOUNCEMENTS1430: MADHURA MADHURAVEE MANJULA GAANA - BHAKTI, BHAVA, CHITRAGEETEGALA SPL KARNATAKA REGIONAL SERVICE1500: HINDI KAVIGOSHTI1530: WEEKEND COMEDY -- BENNIGE BIDDA BETALA - RPT1600: CAMPUS CONNECT - GARDEN UNVERSITY - PART I - RPT1630: KANNADA FEATURE FILM - "KANASALU NEENE MANASALU NEENE" CAST: VINEETH, SWARNA, PRAKASH RAI & OTHERS DIR:K NANJUNDA - MUSIC: CHAITHANYA DATE OF CC: 1999 ON CHANDANA1900: LIVE NEWS1930: WEEKEND COMEDY - IDEA APPANNA2000: CITY ROUND UP2015: DANCE SAMARA - REALITY SHOW2100: LIVE NEWS2130: THAT ANTA HELI - SPORTS QUIZ2200: MADHURA MADHURAVEE MANJULA GANA- BHAKTI, BHAVA, CHITRAGEETEGALA SPL2230: REPEAT OF KFF T/C AT 1630 HRS0100: REPEAT OF PROG T/C AT 1200 HRS0130: REPEAT OF SPORTS QUIZ T/C AT 1230 HRS0200: REPEAT OF HINDI KAVIGOSHTI T/C AT 1500 HRS0230: REPEAT OF SODARA SIRI T/C 1130 HRS0300: REPEAT OF WEEKEND COMEDY T/C AT 1530 HRS0330: REPEAT OF CAMPUS CONNECT T/C AT 1600 HRS0400: REPEAT OF WOMEN'S PROG T/C AT 1030 HRS0430: REPEAT OF WE THE SOLDIERS T/C AT 1000 HRS0500: REPEAT OF DEVARANAMA T/C AT 0545 HRS

