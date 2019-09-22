International Development News
Paris Tutankhamun show sets new French record with 1.42 mn visitors

PTI Paris
Updated: 22-09-2019 21:59 IST
A blockbuster Tutankhamun show set a new all-time French record Sunday, with 1.42 million visitors flocking to see the exhibition in Paris, the organizers said. The turnout beat the previous record set by another Tutankhamun show billed as the "exhibition of the century" in 1967 when 1.24 million queued to see "Tutankhamun and His Times" at the Petit Palais.

The show will open in London in November were 1.6 million paid to see "The Treasures of Tutankhamun" at the height of "Tutmania" in 1972.

COUNTRY : France
