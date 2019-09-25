'Woman Up!': Summit to celebrate women achievers in Jaipur

Conversations and personal narratives of extraordinary women like film maker Guneet Monga and folk singer Bhanwari Devi will be one of the many highlights of the upcoming third edition of the 'Woman Up! Summit 2019'. The annual summit, starting October 14 at Hotel Grand Uniara, Jaipur, is organised by Siyahi, a Jaipur-based literary consultancy.

Led by an exemplary group of speakers, the three-day event will celebrate women who have made mark in the field of politics, entertainment, corporate and social activism, among others. "It is time for everyone to lift themselves out of their ostrich-like existences and own the space that is ours rightfully. Our dignity as human beings, as strong individuals commands the respect given to any other sex.

"Professionalism, work ethics, multi-tasking, impassioned commitment and the taste of imploding success in the work done in multifarious fields by women are a reality and also the need of the hour. We need more and more women joining the workforce," Mita Kapur, founder, curator and producer of the summit, said. The summit this year will feature noted women, including the likes of Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Congress leader Rukshmani Kumari, Rajasthani folk singer Bhanwari Devi, "Masaan" and "The Lunch Box" fame producer Guneet Monga and CEO, Future Learning, Eika Banerjee.

In its previous editions, the event had in attendance the first female coolie Manju Devi, film makers Gauri Shinde and Paromita Vohra, the first female comic, Anuradha Menon, along with several other women known for their work at grassroot levels to combat foeticide and encourage equal opportunities for women in different field. The summit will come to an end on October 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)