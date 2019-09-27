Rs 9.5 lakh looted in separate incidents in Bihar

Gunmen looted a total of Rs 9.5 lakh in two incidents in Bihar's Muzzafarpur district on Friday. In the first incident, armed miscreants looted Rs 7 lakh from a branch of a nationalised bank in the district, police said.

The incident occurred at Bhikhanpur under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, they said. Seven miscreants held the customers and the employees of the bank at gunpoint, and looted the money, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the district, Manoj Kumar, said.

An investigation has been initiated and raids are being carried out to nab the culprits, the police officer said. In another incident, four miscreants riding two bikes looted Rs 2.5 lakh from a businessman, near a toll plaza, under the jurisdiction of Gaighat police station, the SSP said.

The incident occurred when one Mohammad Irfan was travelling towards his home at Sarfuddinpur village after collecting Rs 2.5 lakh from a fish market, the SSP said. The miscreants stopped Irfan's bike, snatched the bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh from him at gunpoint, and vanished from the scene, he said..

