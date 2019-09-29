Over 4000 cops deployed for Navratri celebrations in Thane

Over 3600 police personnel, three companies of the State Reserve Police Force and 600 home guards have been deployed in Thane city to ensure security and law and order during Navratri festivities that began on Sunday, commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said

Four additional commissioners of police, five deputy commissioners, 12 assistant commissioners, 97 inspectors and267 sub-inspectors are leading the security apparatus, he added

The number of places where Navratri is celebrated publicly, popularly called Garba-dandiya manuals, have increased in the city over the years, therefore requiring the additional deployment of security personnel, he informed.

