Embattled opera star Placido Domingo resigns from LA Opera

Legendary opera singer Placido Domingo, who is facing myriad sexual harassment accusations, has resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera. "Recent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised," Domingo wrote in a statement provided to several US media outlets on Wednesday.

"While I will continue to work to clear my name, I have decided that it is in the best interests of LA Opera for me to resign as its general director and withdraw from my future scheduled performances at this time. "I do so with a heavy heart and at the same time wish to convey to the company's dedicated board and hard-working staff my deepest wishes that the L.A. Opera continue to grow and excel."

