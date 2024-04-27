BJP accuses Congress of circulating 'doctored' speech of Home Minister Shah
BJP accuses Congress social media handle of posting a tampered speech of Home Minister Amit Shah on quota for disadvantaged communities. The complaint alleges the alteration of Shah's speech to falsely present him opposing reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs. The BJP has urged the Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer and cyber crime department to take action against the Congress account responsible for the post.
The BJP on Saturday filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh, accusing a social media handle of the Congress of posting a ''tampered speech'' of Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of quota for traditionally disadvantaged communities.
The complained filed by the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP urged the Election Commission official in the state to take action and block the said 'X' account of the Congress.
The BJP said Shah's original speech made in a public meeting was tampered with to give an impression that he spoke against the reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs.
Its complaint said, ''Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji did not deliver any such word against the reservation for SC, ST and OBC and tampering of the original speech was done by the social media activists of the Congress party for their political gains and to cause immeasurable damage to the BJP in the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh and as well as throughout India.'' The party submitted a similar complaint to the cyber crime investigation department of police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
