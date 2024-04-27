Left Menu

Haryana Chief Secretary Demands Stricter Measures to Curb Illicit Liquor Trafficking

Haryana Chief Secretary emphasized stricter anti-smuggling measures ahead of Lok Sabha elections. He called for increased intelligence gathering and collaboration to combat illegal liquor trade. District officials were directed to coordinate with neighboring states and prioritize vigilance in districts bordering Delhi. Over 270,000 liters of illicit liquor have been seized, highlighting the need for swift action against offenders.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:16 IST
Representative Image (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Saturday urged for more stringent measures to combat illegal liquor smuggling ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He emphasised the critical role of intensified intelligence gathering at the local level by the police commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), superintendents of police (SPs) and excise department officers.

This proactive approach aims to bolster legal actions against individuals engaged in such illicit activities, he said.

Prasad was presiding over the meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gurugram, according to an official release.

The divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and commissioners of police from Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Jhajjar attended the meeting along with representatives from the police, excise and taxation departments.

During the meeting, Prasad enquired about the status of illegal liquor seized district-wise.

He directed the senior officers to establish coordination with the neighbouring states to trace the origin of seized liquor.

Additionally, he emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, especially in the districts bordering Delhi and other states.

Referring to data, Prasad highlighted the seizure of 2,78,819 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 9 crore within Haryana so far.

The chief secretary directed all the officers to expand their networks and take decisive action against those involved in such illicit activities.

