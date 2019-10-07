China's CCTV suspends Houston Rockets broadcasts

Beijing, Oct 7 (AFP) Chinese broadcaster CCTV has said it will stop showing Houston Rockets games as the backlash in China grows over a tweet backing Hong Kong protests. CCTV's sports channel said in a statement on its Weibo channel Sunday night that it was "strongly opposed" to the "improper remarks" posted by the team's general manager Daryl Morey.

Sponsors including sportswear brand Li Ning and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank announced Sunday they would stop cooperation with the team. (AFP) NSA

