Suspecting her 'character', man batters wife to death with iron rod

The police have arrested a man for bludgeoning his wife to death with an iron rod on suspicion of her "character" in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Raju, a resident of Prashant Vihar colony used to work in Dubai and had returned in February this year.

After killing his wife, he was planning to leave the country but was arrested from labour chowk on Sunday, City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said. A look-out circular had been issued against Raju to prevent him for fleeing the country, he added.

Police said the victim used to live with her husband in a house owned by Raju's mother. The victim's mother-in-law had asked her to vacate the house on several occasions but she refused, police said.

Doubting his wife's "character" and fearing that she may sell his mother's house, Raju killed her on October 9. An FIR was lodged by the victim's brother on October 10 at the Khoda Police Station in which he blamed Raju for killing his sister.

In a separate incident, a man named Muzammil was arrested for killing his father along with his two accomplices-- Sunder and Naeem Khan. On July 6, Akhtar Ali was murdered by sharp weapons inside his house is Garima Garden Colony of Sahibabad by the trio.

Muzammil, Sunder and Khan were arrested on Sunday and the weapon used in the crime was recovered from a deserted area behind the local 'Eidgah'. During interrogation Muzammil told the police that he killed his father for having an extra marital affair.

