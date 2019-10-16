Akshay boards 'promotion on wheels' train for Housefull 4

The special 'promotion of wheels' train, operated by the IRCTC and Western Railway, began its maiden journey to New Delhi from Mumbai Central station on Wednesday, with cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 4' on board. The inaugural run saw cast and crew of 'Housefull 4' board the special eight-coach rake, which was vinyl wrapped with artwork from the film.

Under the Indian Railway's 'promotion on wheels' initiative, trains will made be available for promotion and publicity of art, culture, films, television programmes, sporting events etc. The cast of the film including actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Pandey boarded the train from Borivali station, a press release from Western Railway stated.

"#Housefull4Express is proud to be the first-ever #PromotionOnWheels! Ab Dilli door nahi :)," Akshay tweeted. Chief public relations officer of the WR Ravinder Bhakar said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be the nodal agency for handling these trains.

"Indian Railways has approached major production houses to use these trains for pan-India publicity and promotion of their films," Bhakar said..

