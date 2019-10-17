Sunny Deol holds roadshow in Phagwara

Gurdaspur MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Thursday held a roadshow in favour of BJP's Phagwara candidate Rajesh Bagha. His fans took selfies with him and some were seen shaking hands with the actor as people in large numbers jostled against each other reach to go near the actor, who was atop an open vehicle.

The media was kept at bay by his security men. He was also presented with "siropas" (robes of honour) and ceremonial shawls.

When someone asked from the crowd how did he feel visiting Phagwara, the actor replied,"Bahut changa laga (felt great)." During the roadshow, posters of Deol, describing him as the son of 'Phagware da Sher' (Dharmendra) and 'Punjab da Puttar'(son of Punjab), were put up.

Deol became emotional when Union minister Som Parkash, along with Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik, reminded him about his grandfather Kewal Kishan and father Dharmendra. While the actor's grandfather was a schoolteacher, his father studied in a local college in the 1950s before trying his luck in the Bollywood.

En route the roadshow, petals were showered on the actor, who kept greeting his fans either with folded hands or waving at them. When some of his fans wished him happy birthday, he responded with a smile. Sunny is completing his 63-year on October 19.

The roadshow began from the BJP office in Guru Hargobind Nagar and passed through Central Town, Gur Mandi, Banga road, Cloth Market, Gaushala Road, Serai Road and Railway Road. Sunny later left for Mukerian for a roadshow for BJP candidate Jangi Lal Mahajan.

BJP candidate Rajesh Bagha is locked in a contest with Congress nominee and former IAS officer BS Dhaliwal from the Phagwara seat, which fell vacant after MLA Som Parkash was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Hoshiarpur parliamentary seat. The bypolls to four assembly seats-Phagwara, Mukerian, Jalalabad and Dakhs-will be held on October 21.

