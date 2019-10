Jalalabad, Oct 18 (AFP) At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded when a bomb exploded inside a mosque during Friday prayers in eastern Afghanistan, provincial officials said.

The blast took place in Haska Mina district in Nangarhar province, and wounded at least 40 people, provincial police spokesman Mubarez Attal told AFP, adding that the dead were "all worshippers". (AFP) PMS

