UP woman jumps into well with four children

A 27-year-old woman jumped into a well along with her four children in Lalitpur district here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Uldana Khurd village which comes under the jurisdiction of Madnapur police station on Monday evening, SP Capt. M.M Beg said.

Police fished out the bodies of Vimla, Buri (2), Arushi (7), Nayans and Roshani (4) from the well, he said. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but all angles will be probed," the SP said.

Madnapur SHO Alma Ahirwar said Vimla had an argument with her husband Rajesh Kushwaha a few days ago after which she went to her parents' home and returned on Saturday. Gram Pradhan Jagdish Yadav said Rajesh's financial condition was not good and the couple often used to have arguments over it.

