Little knowledge about green crackers, say Kolkata sellers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 18:45 IST
Fireworks sellers in the city on Saturday said they knew little about green crackers and their environmental benefits, even as conservationists here have been pitching for eco-friendly celebrations during Diwali, citing rising pollution levels. The air quality index in the metropolis, which had hovered between 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' levels since March, turned 'poor' earlier this week, with particulate matter (PM 2.5) breaching the 200 mark.

Santanu Datta, the joint secretary of Burrabazar Fire Dealers Association, said green crackers are hard to come by and are usually very expensive. "We don't have any information about green fireworks being sold at 'Baji Bazar' (fireworks market) at Maidan this year. One thing is for sure such fireworks don't have long shelf life and are more expensive," he told PTI.

Datta, however, gave assurances that the association will find out about eco-friendly crackers and their availability in the days to come as its members were all "concerned about the environment". "Selling green fireworks may not be financially viable for the dealers who are already reeling under heavy losses due to increasing curbs. They may have to put up unsold items on sale next year," he said.

According to researchers, green crackers cause 30 per cent less pollution and have lower noise levels when compared with the traditional ones. Umar Bhai, owner of a stall at Maidan, said he had no clue about the availability of eco-friendly fireworks.

"We had placed orders for green crackers from our suppliers in Sivakasi. But there was no delivery. But we plan to make preparations much in advance next year so that we can include it in our catalogue." West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) Chairman Kalyan Rudra said eco-friendly crackers have sulphur and other incendiary content and its benefits have not been proved yet. "We can't say for sure if green fireworks are zero- pollutants or cause less emission. We are yet to be find out about the composition of green crackers, which are apparently in vogue," he said.

Environmentalist S M Ghosh, however, insisted that crackers which have the seal of government are safer for the ecosystem. "Green fireworks are not full-proof, as it has sulphur and charcoal as components, but those that have the government's seal conform to the norms of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research.

It should be made mandatory for every green fireworks manufacturer to carry that seal," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

