Detained man complains of chest pain, dies; kin accuse cops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:36 IST
A 25-year-old man detained by Wadala TT police in the metropolis on Sunday died in a nearby hospital after complaining of chest pain, leading to his kin accusing police of not providing care in time. Police refuted the allegations and said family members themselves took the man to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

"Sanjay Singh and his friend was brought to Wadala TT police station on Sunday after he had a scuffle with a couple near RTO here. He complained of chest pain sometime later and we asked his family members, who were waiting outside, to take him to Sion hospital," said Senior Inspector Rajendra Sangle. "Sion hospital doctors declared him dead on arrival.

No one has even touched him. We are awaiting the post mortem report. A probe into the incident is underway," he added. However, Singh's friend, Ankit Jayprakash Mishra, who was with him at the police station, alleged the duty officer and constables hit him and they did not provide water when he asked for it.

Mishra also alleged the personnel on duty took Singh's complain of chest pain lightly and some mocked that he was indulging in play-acting to evade arrest. "When he was unable to speak due to the pain, the duty officer asked family members to hail a cab and take him to hospital," Mishra claimed.

One of Singh's kin demanded that the on-duty police officer and cops present at the station be held responsible for the death, claiming he was denied water and proper care by them. "He was to get married on November 19. He was working as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical company," the family members said.

A senior police official said the matter was, for the moment, being treated as a custodial death and allegations of the family members were being probed. Last month, Surendra Parcha (38), wanted in a case of abduction and rape, collapsed and died when a Shahu Nagar police team was chasing him, leading to his family members claiming it was a case of custodial death.

