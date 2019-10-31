7th North East festival to raise awareness about different tribal languages

The seventh edition of the North East festival aims at raising awareness about the different tribal languages across the region through the use of various forms of art. "As North East is home to over 220 ethnic languages spoken by various tribes and sub tribes, the seventh edition of the North East Festival (NEF) will celebrate the cultural diversification and create awareness for these extinct tribal languages in the region through workshops by tribal language experts, ballads, and art installations," organisers said on Thursday.

The annual festival kickstarting in the national capital on November 8 at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts will be inaugurated by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. The three-day event will feature over 100 craft stalls showcasing the region's authentic and exotic handloom heritage, alongside 40 food kiosks offering the diverse gastronomical cultures from the seven sisters -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.

"The North East festival is an attempt to showcase and create awareness about India's North East and to promote entrepreneurship and tourism. The Seventh edition will bring out the best of the region. "A large exhibition of art, workshop of tribal languages, a large carnival of music, dance, ethnic food, spectacular fashion and exhibition of photography will present the rich and varied culture of the states. One of the major aims of the festival is an attempt to build bridges and promote positive vibes," said Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser-in-chief of the festival.

To open up business avenues for entrepreneurs and artisans from the region, a buyers-sellers meet on North East textiles will be organised giving an overview of the country's growing textile market to the local artisans. Also part of the initiative will be a North East Tourism Road show, organised by Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) and Ministry of Tourism, which is expected to be attended by more than 100 tour operators.

Other highlights of the festival include a fashion show featuring collections of 20 designers from North East India, and performances by rock bands from the region. Popular participating artistes include Bipul Chettry, Zubeen Garg, Papon, Frisky Pints, Island Warrior, and Mc Heam & Friends.

"North East is known for its clean air and water, and we will take a pledge and would like to urge the tourists not to use single-use-plastic in the region," Mahanta added. The festival will continue till November 10.

