International Development News
Development News Edition

7th North East festival to raise awareness about different tribal languages

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:46 IST
7th North East festival to raise awareness about different tribal languages

The seventh edition of the North East festival aims at raising awareness about the different tribal languages across the region through the use of various forms of art. "As North East is home to over 220 ethnic languages spoken by various tribes and sub tribes, the seventh edition of the North East Festival (NEF) will celebrate the cultural diversification and create awareness for these extinct tribal languages in the region through workshops by tribal language experts, ballads, and art installations," organisers said on Thursday.

The annual festival kickstarting in the national capital on November 8 at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts will be inaugurated by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. The three-day event will feature over 100 craft stalls showcasing the region's authentic and exotic handloom heritage, alongside 40 food kiosks offering the diverse gastronomical cultures from the seven sisters -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.

"The North East festival is an attempt to showcase and create awareness about India's North East and to promote entrepreneurship and tourism. The Seventh edition will bring out the best of the region. "A large exhibition of art, workshop of tribal languages, a large carnival of music, dance, ethnic food, spectacular fashion and exhibition of photography will present the rich and varied culture of the states. One of the major aims of the festival is an attempt to build bridges and promote positive vibes," said Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser-in-chief of the festival.

To open up business avenues for entrepreneurs and artisans from the region, a buyers-sellers meet on North East textiles will be organised giving an overview of the country's growing textile market to the local artisans. Also part of the initiative will be a North East Tourism Road show, organised by Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) and Ministry of Tourism, which is expected to be attended by more than 100 tour operators.

Other highlights of the festival include a fashion show featuring collections of 20 designers from North East India, and performances by rock bands from the region. Popular participating artistes include Bipul Chettry, Zubeen Garg, Papon, Frisky Pints, Island Warrior, and Mc Heam & Friends.

"North East is known for its clean air and water, and we will take a pledge and would like to urge the tourists not to use single-use-plastic in the region," Mahanta added. The festival will continue till November 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. forces seen near Turkish border for patrol in northeast Syria -witness, SDF source

U.S. forces in armored vehicles were seen on Thursday near the Syria-Turkey border in a part of northeastern Syria where they had not been observed since the United States announced a decision to withdraw from the area, a witness said.A mil...

Eastern members breached EU law by refusing refugees: court advisor

Brussels, Oct 31, 2019 AFP The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland likely broke EU law by refusing to take in asylum-seekers at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, the top EU courts legal advisor said Thursday. The opinion issued by t...

With rise in pollution level, demand for air purifiers goes up in Delhi

As the national capital continued to reel under heavy pollution for the third consecutive day, triggering health concerns among residents, the demand for air purifiers has shot up in the market, according to sellers. Delhis air quality rema...

Facebook shares jump 5% after strong results

Shares of Facebook Inc rose nearly 5 on Thursday, a day after the social network reported its third straight rise in the pace of quarterly sales growth as well as an uptick in users in some of its most lucrative markets. Wall Street analyst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019