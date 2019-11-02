International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth to get special honour at IFFI, Isabelle Huppert to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 13:31 IST
Rajinikanth to get special honour at IFFI, Isabelle Huppert to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour superstar Rajinikanth with a special 'Icon of Golden Jubilee' award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday. The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 with close to 250 films from various countries being screened.

"The festival's steering committee had recommended a special icon award which will be conferred on legendary actor Rajinikanth. This will be a great attraction during IFFI," the minister told reporters here. Rajinikanth, who is one of the biggest cinema icon's of the country, thanked the government for conferring him with the honour.

"I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019," the actor posted on Twitter. Javadekar also announced celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for foreign artiste.

In its golden jubilee year, the festival will screen 50 films by 50 female filmmakers to acknowledge the contribution of women in cinema, the minister said. "This will show the contribution of women in Indian film industry and will empower them," he added.

The minister also revealed that out of 200 foreign films being screened, 24 movies are in the race for Oscar nominations. Russia will be the partner country of the festival this year.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan's selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the festival. Javadekar said a meeting, to be attended by the members of the festival steering committee and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, will be held on November 4 to discuss the final preparations of IFFI.

More than 10,000 people and cinema enthusiasts are expected to attend the country's biggest movie extravaganza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

A volcanic eruption happened during Saturday evening in the Satsuma-Iojima island in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to Japan meteorological agency. There are no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated Kagoshima prefecture.The...

Pakistan army says supports elected government amid major protest

Pakistans powerful military said it supported the countrys elected government and the constitution, as tens of thousands of opposition protesters gathered in the capital demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khans year-old government quits by...

UK halts support for fracking due to earthquake fears

London, Nov 1 AP The British government has announced that it will no longer allow fracking because of new scientific analysis that casts doubts on the safety of the controversial practice. The government said Saturday the decision was base...

Was told getting wet in rain augurs well in politics: Gadkari

A sudden shower at an event in Mumbai prompted Union minister Nitin Gadkari to take a veiled dig at political opponents of the BJP against the backdrop of the recent poll outcome in his home state of Maharashtra. The minister was being int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019