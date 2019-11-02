Rajinikanth to get special honour at IFFI, Isabelle Huppert to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour superstar Rajinikanth with a special 'Icon of Golden Jubilee' award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday. The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 with close to 250 films from various countries being screened.

"The festival's steering committee had recommended a special icon award which will be conferred on legendary actor Rajinikanth. This will be a great attraction during IFFI," the minister told reporters here. Rajinikanth, who is one of the biggest cinema icon's of the country, thanked the government for conferring him with the honour.

"I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019," the actor posted on Twitter. Javadekar also announced celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for foreign artiste.

In its golden jubilee year, the festival will screen 50 films by 50 female filmmakers to acknowledge the contribution of women in cinema, the minister said. "This will show the contribution of women in Indian film industry and will empower them," he added.

The minister also revealed that out of 200 foreign films being screened, 24 movies are in the race for Oscar nominations. Russia will be the partner country of the festival this year.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan's selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the festival. Javadekar said a meeting, to be attended by the members of the festival steering committee and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, will be held on November 4 to discuss the final preparations of IFFI.

More than 10,000 people and cinema enthusiasts are expected to attend the country's biggest movie extravaganza.

