International Development News
Development News Edition

People enter Rabindra Sarobar by breaking open locks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 14:31 IST
People enter Rabindra Sarobar by breaking open locks

Around 200 people on Saturday morning broke open locks of two gates of Rabindra Sarobar here to perform Chhat puja rituals in the waters of the lake. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a directive to the West Bengal government on October 14, 2019 had directed it to ensure that there is no violation of its 2017 order banning any ritual for Chhat puja or other festivals in the Rabindra Sarobar lake.

An official of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of the lake, confirming the forcible entry of some people into Rabindra Sarobar said, "we are talking to concerned officials. We will see whatever can be done." Sumita Banerjee, a member of the Lake Lovers Forum, an NGO alleged that 200 people broke open the locks at the two gates, tore the posters and notices put up by the lake custodian Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) and entered a part of the premises forcefully at around 9-9.30 am. Vinod Jha, who allegedly entered the Rabindra Sarobar lake said, "We have been offering Chhat puja at Rabindra Sarobar for ages. We will not go to any other place. If we are stopped forcibly we will sit at the spot and perform our ritual there." Spread over 192 acres, Rabindra Sarovar is an artificial lake in South Kolkata and boasts of rich biodiversity with many bird species living in the trees.

A KMDA official had earlier said that that all the 15 gates of the Rabindra Sarobar lake would be locked on November 2. It would be kept locked till 11 am of November 3. Last year thousands of people had entered into Rabindra Sarobar lake and offered Chhat puja rituals in the waters of the lake..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Was told getting wet in rain augurs well in politics: Gadkari

A sudden shower at an event in Mumbai prompted Union minister Nitin Gadkari to take a veiled dig at political opponents of the BJP against the backdrop of the recent poll outcome in his home state of Maharashtra. The minister was being int...

Hardcore Naxal surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

A 26-year-old Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, surrendered before the Dantewada police on Saturday, an official said. Baman Mandavi turned himself in before the police in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada town, citing disappointmen...

CORRECTED-Volcano erupts on Satsumaio island in southeast Japan

A volcano erupted on Satsumaio island in southeastern Japan late Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but there were no immediate reports of damage on the sparsely populated island in Kagoshima prefecture.The agencys local office...

Volcano erupts on Satsumaio island in southeast Japan

A volcano erupted on Satsumaio island in southeastern Japan late Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but there were no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated Kagoshima prefecture.The agencys local offices advised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019