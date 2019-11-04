International Development News
Law student was killed by girlfriend, her parents: Police

  PTI
  Ghaziabad
  Updated: 04-11-2019 23:02 IST
  Created: 04-11-2019 23:01 IST
Law student was killed by girlfriend, her parents: Police
A law student, whose body was found from a pit in the basement of a building here, was allegedly killed by his girlfriend and her parents, police said on Monday. The victim's girlfriend, Ankita, her father Hariom alias Munna and mother Sulekha, who were on the run, were arrested from the Sahibabad railway station on Monday morning, they added.

The accused had confessed to killing Pankaj, a fourth-year law student who was reported missing since October 9, the police said. According to Superintendent of Police (city) Maneesh Mishra, Ankita used to take tuition classes from Pankaj. The two got into a relationship and Pankaj enticed Ankita to have sex with him, the officer said.

When her parents got to know about it, they hatched a plan to kill Pankaj, the SP said, adding that they also somehow managed to convince Ankita about their plan. On October 9, Ankita asked Pankaj to come over to her house, saying she was alone. As he reached her residence at the Girdhar Enclave colony located within the Sahibabad police station limits, she took him to the basement, where they had already dug a pit, the SP said.

Ankita's parents, who were hiding in a bathroom, came out and all three of them tied the hands of Pankaj, strangulated him to death and buried his body in the pit. The accused were on the run since Pankaj's body was found. Initially, the police thought the law student was killed in connection with a dispute over a cyber cafe, which Munna wanted to grab.

The accused were sent to jail, the SP said.

