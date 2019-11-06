International Development News
Development News Edition

'Maker Fest' to be part of Kochi Design Week

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:17 IST
'Maker Fest' to be part of Kochi Design Week

Kochi Design Week (KDW) to be held next month will feature the 'Maker Fest 2019' that will see the country's largest congregation of youngsters with an innovative mind. The event to be held from December 12 to 14 at Bolgatty Palace here will feature the Maker Fest on the last day, as the Indian continuation of Maker Faire held in the US, according to a release here on Wednesday.

The festival here brings together makers, innovators, technologists, enthusiasts and artists from different parts of the country, it said. Besides workshops, the festival will showcase their collaborations and share the delegates ideas, projects, products and activities.

Maker Fest was organised for the first time in November last year. The aim has been to bring in makers, mostly youngsters, to build sustainable products that can make a social impact.

The event gains particular focus in Kerala, given that the southern state has the largest number of maker spaces, FabLab and Atal tinkering labs in the country. Kerala IT Secretary M Sivasankar said the Maker Fest will encourage FabLabs and Atal labs in the state.

KDW Special Officer Arun Balachandran, who is Chief Minister's Fellow (IT), said the Maker Fest seeks to nurture a maker culture in the new generation. The December 14 event will see exhibition of projects, products and installation by makers, innovators artists and school students, the release said.

It said innovators, artists and school students who wish to showcase their projects, artwork and ideas at the event can sign up at 'makerfestkerala.com.' KDW 2019 is being organised by the Kerala government's Department of Information Technology in association with Asset Foundation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Diksha, Ridhima share first round lead in Noida

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari returned identical cards of three-under 69 to share lead after the first round of the 14th Leg of the Hero womens Pro Golf Tour, here on Wednesday. Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi are chasing the leaders cl...

Can't do away with Nehru's legacy by removing Congressmen from NMML Society: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the Centres move to remove Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library NMML Society, saying the government will not be able to do away with Nehrus legacy by taking...

Let MPs help farmers buy stubble management machinery: Harsimrat urges PM

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MPs provide financial assistance to farmers in their constituencies for buying machinery to dispose of crop residue cleanly. In a letter to the prime...

Don't drive cops to the wall, prejudge or humiliate them: Kiran Bedi to top brass

Men and women in uniform should never be driven to the wall, former IPS officer and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Wednesday and asked senior police officers to protect their subordinates. Bedis comments came in the backdrop of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019