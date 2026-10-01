Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pennsylvania reports 943 measles cases as outbreak grows

Pennsylvania's health department reported 943 measles cases as of Wednesday, according to its website, as the state grapples with a growing outbreak of the highly contagious disease. Here are some key details:

Experimental Lilly combination drug tops Zepbound in weight-loss trial

Eli Lilly said on Wednesday its experimental combination weight-loss drug outperformed its blockbuster ​Zepbound in a head-to-head trial, intensifying the competition with Danish rival Novo Nordisk for new, more effective obesity therapies. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said patients with diabetes on the highest tested dose of EloraTZP, which combines tirzepatide and experimental drug eloralintide, lost an average of 23.3% ​of body weight over 48 weeks. That compared with 14.8% for patients on the highest dose of Zepbound in the mid-stage trial.

Japan to survey animal cafes for first time ‌over welfare and disease concerns

Japan ​has started its first nationwide survey of animal cafes amid concerns over animal welfare, hygiene and public health, a government official said, bringing greater scrutiny to the popular but lightly regulated sector. The desktop survey, which began this month, will examine the number of facilities, the types of animals they house and the conditions they are held in, and how visitors interact with the animals.

Lilly touts Foundayo advantage over Novo's Ozempic pill in diabetes analysis

Eli Lilly said its oral obesity drug, Foundayo, offers greater weight loss and better blood sugar control than a higher dose of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic pill in adults with type 2 diabetes, citing data from existing studies. The findings were based on an indirect comparison of Lilly's 17.2-milligram dose of Foundayo and Novo's 25-mg Ozempic pill, previously known as Rybelsus, using data from two previous late-stage studies, the US drugmaker said on Tuesday.

India's Sun Pharma plans $1 ‌billion local debt sale for loan takeout, sources say

India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is planning to raise around 100 billion rupees ($1.04 billion) via a rupee-denominated debt sale to partly fund a bridge loan it took to acquire US healthcare firm Organon & Co., three sources said on Tuesday. Bridge loans are typically short-term loans taken before acquisitions to provide financing for the deal, which can later be replaced with more permanent funding via bonds or loans.

Varda raises $250 million at $1.6 billion valuation to scale orbital drug manufacturing

In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space has raised $250 million in a Series D round at a $1.6 billion valuation, the company told Reuters, as it ramps up missions to produce pharmaceuticals in microgravity. El Segundo-based Varda is one of a handful of US companies building a fleet of uncrewed space capsules that can function as orbital laboratories or manufacturing platforms for products whose development in space yields better efficiencies or purities than in the gravity of Earth.

Pennsylvania reports fifth measles-associated death as outbreak grows

Pennsylvania health officials said on Wednesday a Lancaster County resident had died after contracting measles, raising the state's death toll from the disease this year to five, all of whom were unvaccinated. Two earlier deaths in the county, reported in August, were the first in the US this year, followed by one ‌each in Jefferson and Mifflin counties in mid-September.

Merck's experimental skin disease drug succeeds in mid-stage study

Merck said on Wednesday its experimental drug significantly reduced inflammatory skin lesions in patients with a chronic skin disease, meeting the main goal of a mid-stage study. The results bolster Merck's push into immunology and could position the drug, tulisokibart, as a potential new treatment option for hidradenitis suppurativa, also known as acne inversa, which causes small, painful lumps to form under the skin.

Viruses run rampant across Havana as water, power fails

Cuban housewife Yuamilka Hechavarria was asleep last Tuesday when ‌water rushed into the cistern of the crumbling tenement where she lives in old Havana. She jumped from bed, scrambling in the darkness of a blackout to top off a bucketful before the tap went dry. It was the first time her building had seen water in two months.

Regeneron weight-loss drug halves muscle loss in combination with Novo's semaglutide in trial

An experimental weight-loss drug being developed by Regeneron used in combination with Novo Nordisk's semaglutide reduced the loss of muscle mass by 50% compared with the loss seen with semaglutide alone in a study of patients with obesity, according to data being presented at a medical meeting. With the explosive popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Novo's semaglutide, sold as Wegovy for obesity, there has been growing concern about significant loss of muscle accompanying rapidly shed pounds.

Novo says Ozempic shows lower risk of cardiovascular events compared to Lilly's Mounjaro

Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday a real-world study found that adults with type 2 diabetes who took an escalated dose of its diabetes drug, Ozempic, had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events compared to those who switched to Eli Lilly's Mounjaro. The company said patients who escalated their dose of Ozempic to 2 milligrams (mg) from 1 mg saw a statistically significant 6% lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to those who switched to Mounjaro doses of up to 15 mg.

AstraZeneca to invest $2 billion in Summit Therapeutics for cancer drug tie-up

Summit Therapeutics said on Monday that British drugmaker AstraZeneca would invest $2 ⁠billion in the company and collaborate ​on a series of studies testing their cancer treatments together. Summit's shares rose over 15% in extended trading following the announcement.

Novo to pay up to $2.6 billion to China's ⁠Hengrui for rights to weight-loss pill

Novo Nordisk will pay up to $2.6 billion to Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals for the rights to an experimental weight-loss pill, expanding its pipeline through a second GLP-1 treatment deal with a Chinese partner. The deal helps Novo shore up its competitive position against rivals such as Eli Lilly, with several patents set to expire in the next decade.

Cigna expects $3 billion in cost savings by 2030

Cigna on Wednesday announced a new program that aims to deliver about $3 billion in cost savings by 2030 by focusing on modernizing processes and streamlining workflows with AI-enabled insights and tools. Here are some details:

Lilly's experimental drug cuts weight by 21% in diabetes trial

Eli Lilly said on Tuesday its experimental drug helped adults with type 2 ⁠diabetes and obesity lose an average of nearly 21% of their body weight in a late-stage clinical trial.

Walgreens-owner Sycamore nears $9 billion sale of Boots, WSJ reports

Walgreens-owner Sycamore Partners is close to a deal to sell British pharmacy chain Boots to the Weston family for about $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal could be completed in the coming weeks if talks do not fall apart, the report said.

Liquidia slumps after US court rules for United Therapeutics in patent fight

Liquidia shares plunged nearly 50% on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that its lung drug infringes key patent held by rival United Therapeutics, dealing a ​major blow to the treatment's commercial outlook. The US District Court for the District of Delaware found that Liquidia's dry-powder drug, Yutrepia, infringed two foundational claims of United Therapeutics' '327 patent.

Amazon, GoodRx target US prescription subscribers as health insurance coverage slips

Amazon.com, GoodRx and other companies offering online subscriptions that charge a flat fee for prescription drugs and other health services are reaping the benefits of Americans looking to combat rising costs and dwindling health insurance options. The prescription plans cost from $5 per month at Amazon to $14.99 at GoodRx and include free access to select generic ⁠drugs. GoodRx's program, called Companion, also offers discounts on telehealth and common vision, dental and lab services.

Soaring cancer rates in Iowa emerge as a key US midterms issue

Pacing a stage at the Iowa State Fair, flanked by his wife and four of their six children, Republican US Congressman Zach Nunn spoke passionately about an issue that has emerged as a key concern in his competitive midterms race: cancer. "Look, my mom is a survivor. I know that it has touched all of us, our family, our friends," he said at the August event, touting his efforts to bring more money for cancer screening to Iowa's third congressional district.

Patients switching to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill from shots lose more weight in real-world study

Patients who switched from weight-loss injections to Novo Nordisk's ⁠daily Wegovy ​pill continued to lose weight, according to data unveiled at a medical meeting on Wednesday, as the Danish drugmaker seeks to defend its lead over US rival Eli Lilly in the market for oral obesity treatments. Study participants lost an average of 4.1% of their body weight over three months after transitioning from injectable obesity therapies — including Wegovy and Lilly's Zepbound — to oral semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, as well as Ozempic.

US Senate committee advances Nicole Saphier as Surgeon General nominee

The US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Wednesday voted to advance Nicole Saphier as the nominee for US Surgeon General. President Donald Trump nominated Saphier in April, making her his third pick for the post after withdrawing the nominations of Casey Means and, before her, Janette Nesheiwat in May 2025.

Bayer faces trial test of remaining Roundup claims after US Supreme Court win

Attorneys for three cancer patients told a Missouri jury on Tuesday that Bayer's Monsanto unit failed to adequately test its Roundup weedkiller before selling it, starting a trial that could help determine the viability of some Roundup lawsuits after a US Supreme Court ruling in Bayer's favor this year. Bayer is facing approximately 65,000 claims in US state and federal ⁠courts from plaintiffs who say they developed cancer after using Roundup at home or on the job. The company is seeking to resolve nearly all existing and future claims through a $7.25 billion class action settlement that is under review by a Missouri state court judge in St. Louis.

US House Democratic Women's Caucus press health secretary on estrogen patch shortages

The Democratic Women's Caucus in the US House of Representatives has asked Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to address a shortage of estrogen patches to ensure a stable supply of the widely used ⁠hormone therapy, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. The 96-member caucus' letter sent to Kennedy and FDA Acting Commissioner Kyle Diamantas on Monday evening seeks details ⁠on the prolonged supply disruption, a timeline for stabilization, and for the agency to consider adding the patches to its list of drugs and treatments in shortage.

FDA seeks scientists and consumer representatives for advisory panels

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday launched a nationwide effort to recruit scientists, medical experts and consumer representatives to its advisory committees, which advise the agency on drugs, vaccines and other regulated products. Here are few details:

Gerresheimer's quarterly sales recovery boosts shares

Gerresheimer reported a sequential recovery in its second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, sending its shares 8% higher in early trading, as demand for its drug delivery devices boosted sales. The German drug-packaging maker reported preliminary revenue of €578 million ($656.09 million) for the second quarter, up from €474.9 million in first quarter of the financial year.

AstraZeneca files for US FDA approval of HUTCHMED lung cancer drug combination

HUTCHMED (China) said on Tuesday that Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca had applied to the US ‌Food and Drug Administration for approval of the ORPATHYS-TAGRISSO combination to treat patients with advanced lung cancer. ORPATHYS is being jointly ‌developed by AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED and is commercialised by AstraZeneca.

US CDC confirms two measles-related deaths in 2026

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday confirmed a second measles-related death in the country this year, as cases continue to rise across the United States. The confirmation, posted on the ​agency's website, did not specify in which states the deaths occurred but showed 3,659 measles infections in the US as of September 24.