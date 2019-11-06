Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL8 WB-SCIENCE SUPRIYO Stubble burning has become "capital punishment" for Delhi: Babul Supriyo Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said that the annual stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana ahead of winter has become "season greetings" to Delhi and also its "capital punishment" as it faces severe air pollution due to it.

CAL12 AS-RAMESH Modi, Shah using 'trishul' to attack opponents: Ramesh Guwahati: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of using the "trishul" of Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Incomes Tax to attack their opponents. CAL14 WB-SCIENCE-KISAN CREDIT Banks unwilling to give kisan credit cards: Minister Kolkata: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Purushottam Rupala on Wednesday said many banks have been found to be "unwilling" to extend the Centre's kisan credit card (KCC) facility to farmers.

CAL15 BH-POSTERS-CBI Posters in Bihar town promise reward for giving clues to CBI about 7-year-old case Muzaffarpur: Residents of this north Bihar town were on Wednesday shocked to find posters pasted on walls promising a reward of Rs 10 lakh to whoever provided the CBI with any clues regarding a seven-year-old case relating to abduction and murder of a 12-year-old girl. CAL16 BRU-BLOCKADE Bru blockade on despite prohibitory orders; Dy CM to meet refugees Agartala/Aizawl: Despite the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, Bru refugees living in relief camps in Tripura continued the road blockade for the seventh day demanding resumption of free ration to them.

CES5 AS-FILM-GIFF Curtains down on Guwahati international film festival Guwahati: Curtains came down on the 3rd Guwahati International Film Festival on Wednesday, in which 100 films from 65 countries were screened. CES6 AR-NAGA ANSF ANSF hails Naga peace process Itanagar: The Arunachal Naga Students Federation(ANSF) has hailed the peace process initiated by the Centre for bringing about a lasting solution to the decades-old Naga political issue.

CES7 MG-CONRAD BANGLADESH Meghalaya keen on improving trade ties with B'desh : Conrad Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said his government is keen on improving trade with Bangladesh..

