Odia theatre festival to showcase plays by eminent thespian Anant Mahapatra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:00 IST
It is good news for regional theatre lovers as three Odia plays directed by eminent thespian Anant Mahapatra will be staged at an upcoming theatre festival here starting Friday. Organised by Institute for Promotion and Research on Odisha's culture and heritage (IPROCH) in collaboration with Odia Samaj and Odia forum, the three-day festival, titled "Odia Sabhabana Rangmanch Utsav", will be held at Jawahar Bhawan.

Claiming to be an assortment of "contemporary, satire, drama and suspense," the three plays to be featured in the festival are "Sagar Manthan" (Churning of the Ocean), "Sei Tini Jana" (Those Three people) and "Goitha Baba" (Kicking Baba). According to the organisers, the event will be an opportunity for everybody in Delhi NCR with an Odisha connect to ring in this winter with plays by Mahapatra, better known as the 'renaissance man of Odia theatre'.

"His repertoire for the theatre festival includes the adaptation of JB Priestly's famous 'An Inspector Calls', a social commentary and a satire on godmen," they said. Created with the intention of giving people a peek into Odia culture, the festival also has a host of special attractions like mono acting and painting competition for children and an Odia cuisine competition, exclusively for women.

The last day of the festival will host a panel discussion on Odia theatre scene, titled "From Traditional to Modern": The Journey of Odia Theatre". The festival will come to an end on Nov 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

