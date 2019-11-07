International Development News
B'day boy Kamal releases motion poster of Rajini's 'Darbar'

The motion poster of superstar Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' was released by veteran star Kamal Haasan on Thursday, giving a sneak peek into the action flick. Rajinikanth plays as a policeman in the A R Murugadoss directed movie, with top actor Nayathara paired opposite him.

Haasan released the 41-second motion poster on his Twitter handle on his 65th birthday. The sneak peek shows the khaki-clad Rajinikanth take on goons with a sword, later showing him reclining on a chair comfortably, with his trademark smirk on his face.

Produced by Lyca Productions, 'Darbar' has R Anirudh scoring the music and is slated for a January 2020 release, coinciding with the Tamil harvest festival Pongal. Rajinikanth had earlier dished out the action flick 'Petta' this January..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

