B'day boy Kamal releases motion poster of Rajini's 'Darbar'

The motion poster of superstar Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' was released by veteran star Kamal Haasan on Thursday, giving a sneak peek into the action flick. Rajinikanth plays as a policeman in the A R Murugadoss directed movie, with top actor Nayathara paired opposite him.

Haasan released the 41-second motion poster on his Twitter handle on his 65th birthday. The sneak peek shows the khaki-clad Rajinikanth take on goons with a sword, later showing him reclining on a chair comfortably, with his trademark smirk on his face.

Produced by Lyca Productions, 'Darbar' has R Anirudh scoring the music and is slated for a January 2020 release, coinciding with the Tamil harvest festival Pongal. Rajinikanth had earlier dished out the action flick 'Petta' this January..

