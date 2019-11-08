International Development News
Development News Edition

Rapper Drake launches cannabis brand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 04:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 04:26 IST
Rapper Drake launches cannabis brand
Drake (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Drake has partnered with Canopy Growth on a new cannabis venture, the company announced Thursday, expanding the Canadian pot giant's list of celebrity backers. He joins Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg in partnering with Canopy Growth.

The new company, More Life Growth Company, will be based in Drake's hometown of Toronto. Drake will own 60 per cent of the company, while Canopy will retain a 40-percent stake and distribution rights, and run its day-to-day operations.

"Drake's perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth's breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets," Canopy chief executive Mark Zekulin said in a statement. For his part, Drake called the business venture "really exciting." "The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing," he said.

Comedians Rogen and Goldberg ("Superbad," "Pineapple Express" and "This is the End") launched Houseplant in March with Canopy Growth. Rapper Snoop Dogg partnered with the Smith Falls, Ontario company in 2016 to create the brand "Leafs by Snoop" or LBS, while his friend and lifestyle guru Stewart plays an advisory role in the development of its CBD or cannabidiol products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Boxing-YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide KSI Olatunji and Logan Paul both predicted victory in their bout in Los Angeles this weekend as they appeared at a news conference on Thursday that ended with the fighters shoving each other.The online personalit...

Early Mozart manuscript to go on sale in Paris

An original score of two minutes composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was just 16 are to be put up for auction in Paris later this month, Sothebys said on Thursday. The asking price for the handwritten score dating from 1772 has been...

REFILE-Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a programme to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos. Yinka Shonibare - a...

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits northwestern Iran -EMSC

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, was located 65 km 40 miles of Herowbd, Iran, the Eur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019