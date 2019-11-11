Bhupen Hazarika's son calls on Sonowal

Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's son Tej Hazarika on Monday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here and informed him about several issues related to the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation. The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation was formed to promote the works and life of the balladeer, an official release said here.

Sonowal assured him all support from the State government to the Foundation in promoting the works of the music legend. Tej Hazarika gifted the chief minister a copy of "Winged Horse" which contains 76 immortal creations of his lyricist, singer, filmmaker father.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)