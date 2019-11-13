International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha Governor wishes speedy recovery to Lata Mangeshkar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:29 IST
Maha Governor wishes speedy recovery to Lata Mangeshkar

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has wished speedy recovery to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here after complaining of breathing difficulty. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

The hospital sources on Tuesday said she is still in a "critical" condition, but "slowly improving". The governor, in a letter dated November 12 to Mangeshkar, expressed hope that she would be back to good health soon.

"I am concerned to know about your sudden indisposition. I hope there is nothing serious and you will soon be back to your normal cheerful self," Koshyari said in the letter. Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah on Tuesday said the singer's condition is "stable and good".

Asked by when the singer will be discharged from the hospital, she said, "In a few days." Mangeshkar has lent her voice to thousands of songs in Hindi, regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for late filmmaker Yash Chopra's 2004 film "Veer Zaara" . Her latest song - "Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki" - was recorded this year and released on March 30 as a tribute to the Indian Army.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, in 2001..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release

Turkish police detained prominent journalist and author Ahmet Altan late on Tuesday, a week after he was released from prison in his retrial on coup-related charges, Istanbul police said. Before his release last Monday, the 69-year-old had ...

SC upholds disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, paves way to contest bypolls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JDS MLAs in Karnataka on orders of the then Speaker but paved the way for them to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in the state. The court struck down the p...

SC verdict on disqualified MLAs proves BJP's hand in toppling Congress-JDS govt: Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that the Supreme court verdict which upheld disqualification of rebel Congress-JDS legislators proved that BJP used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority and alleged ...

'Criminal Minds' final season to air on Jan 8

The final season of Criminal Minds is set to premiere on January 8, 2020, CBS has announced. The 15th and last season of the Jeff Davis-created show will be have a two-hour premiere in the second week of the new year, reported Variety.Crimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019