Maha Governor wishes speedy recovery to Lata Mangeshkar

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has wished speedy recovery to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here after complaining of breathing difficulty. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

The hospital sources on Tuesday said she is still in a "critical" condition, but "slowly improving". The governor, in a letter dated November 12 to Mangeshkar, expressed hope that she would be back to good health soon.

"I am concerned to know about your sudden indisposition. I hope there is nothing serious and you will soon be back to your normal cheerful self," Koshyari said in the letter. Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah on Tuesday said the singer's condition is "stable and good".

Asked by when the singer will be discharged from the hospital, she said, "In a few days." Mangeshkar has lent her voice to thousands of songs in Hindi, regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for late filmmaker Yash Chopra's 2004 film "Veer Zaara" . Her latest song - "Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki" - was recorded this year and released on March 30 as a tribute to the Indian Army.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, in 2001..

