KBC 11: Achyuta Samanta to feature in Karamveer Special on

Founder of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Prof. Achyuta Samanta on Friday will be at the hot seat of popular television game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)' hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Samanta will be featuring in the 'Karamveer Special' of KBC's 11th season, scheduled to be telecast on November 15.

The BJD MP from Kandhamal in Odisha will not only share the screen space with host Amitabh Bachchan but also with Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is his co-participant in the show. Samanta will talk about his early days of struggle, philanthropic involvement on a large scale, journey as an educationist and tryst with statesmanship, sources close to him said.

He will be accompanied by his sister, Dr. Iti Rani Samanta, they said. Samanta will be carrying Odishas popular dessert 'Chenna Poda' and Saura painting made by KISS students for the megastar, the sources said.

The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) provides accommodation, food and education from KG to PG level to poor tribal students, all free of cost. They are also given jobs after completion of education. Founded in Bhubaneswar in 1992-93 to wean away tribals from Naxal influence in Odisha, the KISS has 27,000 students and 23,000 of its alumni stay in its facilities.

Samanta has also established the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kandhamal seat in Odisha on a BJD ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)