Stolen iPhone found on man who died on railway tracks

A 22-year-old man who was found dead on the railway tracks here was found to be carrying an iPhone which had been reported as stolen, the railway police said on Thursday. The mangled body of Arif Ayusuddin Sheikh was found on the tracks near Reay Road station on Tuesday morning, said a Government Railway Police official.

Sheikh, who worked as a delivery man for fruit traders in Crawford Market, was identified from the Aadhaar card found among his belongings. "While we were going through his belongings, we found a black iPhone. We put its IEMI number into our system only to realise that it matched with a phone that had been reported stolen recently," said an officer from Wadala GRP.

After the cops turned the phone on, it rang shortly, and the caller claimed it was his phone. Probe revealed that the phone belonged to Ghatkopar resident Chirag Santosh Gupta.

According to Gupta's complaint, it was stolen from his pocket when he dozed off during a journey from Vashi to CST early Tuesday morning. "He got into the first class compartment with the phone in the front pocket of his pants. He fell asleep. When he awoke at Sewri station, his pocket was torn and the phone was missing," said the officer..

