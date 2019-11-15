Children's films screened at KIFF

On the occasion of Children's Day on Thursday, an array of movies, including animated works, were screened at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. One German film and three Indian movies were screened at Sisir Manch in the city, a KIFF official said.

Several animated movies from the Trick Animation Film Festival, Stuttgart (Germany), were also shown, he said. "An auditorium was kept exclusively for the screening of children movies on the occasion of Children's Day. They enjoyed the movies a lot," KIFF organizing committee Chairperson Raj Chakraborty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)