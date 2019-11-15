JMM leader Antu Tirkey joins JVM-P

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Antu Tirkey on Friday joined the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), leading to his expulsion by the JMM for six years. JVM-P president Babulal Marandi welcomed Tirkey and his supporters at the "Milan Samaroh (welcome ceremony)" at the party office here.

"It will be a fight between the JVM and the BJP in the assembly elections. The people of Jharkhand will seize one of the double engines," Marandi said alluding to the BJP government saying the people of Jharkhand are being benefited by the "double engine" governments--at the Centre and in the state. Addressing the welcome ceremony, the former chief minister claimed, "The josh (enthusiasm) and junoon (passion) of the JVM workers will help the party win the elections." Marandi appealed to the party workers to put up a strong fight and "turn the tide of change in favour of JVM".

The JVM-P has already announced to contest all the 81 seats on its own in the five-phase assembly elections scheduled between November 30 and December 20. The counting will take place on December 23. Meanwhile, JMM General Secretary, Vinod Kumar Pandey, issued a statement saying Tirkey has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years on disciplinary ground.

Tirkey was the JMMs central committee member (Ranchi district)..

