International Development News
Development News Edition

JMM leader Antu Tirkey joins JVM-P

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:57 IST
JMM leader Antu Tirkey joins JVM-P

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Antu Tirkey on Friday joined the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), leading to his expulsion by the JMM for six years. JVM-P president Babulal Marandi welcomed Tirkey and his supporters at the "Milan Samaroh (welcome ceremony)" at the party office here.

"It will be a fight between the JVM and the BJP in the assembly elections. The people of Jharkhand will seize one of the double engines," Marandi said alluding to the BJP government saying the people of Jharkhand are being benefited by the "double engine" governments--at the Centre and in the state. Addressing the welcome ceremony, the former chief minister claimed, "The josh (enthusiasm) and junoon (passion) of the JVM workers will help the party win the elections." Marandi appealed to the party workers to put up a strong fight and "turn the tide of change in favour of JVM".

The JVM-P has already announced to contest all the 81 seats on its own in the five-phase assembly elections scheduled between November 30 and December 20. The counting will take place on December 23. Meanwhile, JMM General Secretary, Vinod Kumar Pandey, issued a statement saying Tirkey has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years on disciplinary ground.

Tirkey was the JMMs central committee member (Ranchi district)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Will Farooq Abdullah be able to take part in Parliament's Winter Session, Congress asks government

The Congress party on Friday asked the Central government if National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will be able to take part in the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning on Monday and said the leaders of mains...

TIMELINE-Amazon challenges Pentagon awarding $10 bln cloud deal to Microsoft

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it is contesting the Pentagons award of an up to 10 billion cloud computing deal to Microsoft Corp, expressing concern that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process.Last month, Microsoft beat fav...

Light rain in parts of Rajasthan, more likely on Saturday

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan on Friday, a MeT official said. In the last 24 hours, Ramsar of Barmer recorded 70 mm rainfall followed by Barmer city and Gadra 40 mm each, and Kolayat and Phalodi 30 mm each, he sa...

UK PM Boris Johnson bats for scientists from India in election campaign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday made a specific plug for Indian scientists as part of what he says would be the Conservative Partys controlled immigration policy for the UK if voted to power in the December 12 election. Durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019