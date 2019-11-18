'Days of Moscow' presents cultural heritage of the Russian capital in Delhi

The Delhi's government's cultural extravaganza, 'Days of Moscow', began here on Monday, aiming to further the relationship between the capital cities of India and Russia. The two-day event is being organised by the Delhi government's Tourism department and the Moscow government.

"Days of Moscow is a comprehensive event aimed at deepening interaction between the two cities in the economic, cultural, sports, educational spheres, as well as in the field of urban development," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. He said it is a unique opportunity for the students, citizens and the business community of Delhi to explore the vast offerings from Moscow.

The first day of the event provided opportunity to explore multifaceted cultural and social offerings from Moscow, including a lecture by Russian Cosmonaut Sergey Revin, a Delhi government statement said. A chess game session with grandmaster Ivan Popov, performance by state academic choreographic ensemble ‘Berezka’ and vocal group Kvatro were other offerings on day one.

The second day will include a business conference and screening of Russian movie 'T-34'.

