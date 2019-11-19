International Development News
Super 30 fame Anand Kumar to speak at Cambridge Univ

The Super 30 fame mathematician Anand Kumar has been invited to speak at the prestigious Cambridge Union, world's oldest debating and free speech society at the University of Cambridge, England. He will be speaking there on November 24 next.

On receiving invitation from the Cambridge Union, Anand said on Tuesday "it is a dream that has come true for me as I get an opportunity to speak where I once so much wanted to study, but could not go due to poor financial condition." Kumar had got admission letter from the Cambridge University, but he could not make it for want of money. "It is a big thing for me. I recall my late father, who was so happy the day my admission letter from Cambridge had come and later he was crestfallen when he could not arrange money for it. I feel the invitation from the Cambridge Union has come wrapped with his blessings," he said.

Anand's Super 30 is a programme that nurtures 30 students from the underprivileged sections of the society at a time every year free of cost for the prestigious IIT entrance test. The charitable venture claims to have churned out hundreds of successful IIT aspirants since it was established nearly two decades ago.

While extending invitation to Anand, the Cambridge Union letter addressed to him said "Your Super 30 programme has helped to break social and educational barriers in India while gaining worldwide attention for your selfless actions." Actor Hrithik Roshan-starrer biopic which was screened recently was based on life and achievements of Kumar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

